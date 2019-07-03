National

Officer who shot man attacking him with a sword won’t be charged, Virginia police say

A Virginia officer who shot a man attacking him with a sword won’t face charges, police said Tuesday.

Timberville police were called to a home on June 26 for an “ongoing domestic situation” and, when they arrived, found a man who had barricaded himself inside, the Virginia State Police said.

An officer managed to get into the house but, when he did, the man began attacking him with a sword, Virginia State Police said.

The officer shot the man identified as MIchael S. Norquest, 50, of Timberville, Va, and he died at the scene, police said.

The officer was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center to be treated for “serious injuries” and has since been released, police said.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s responded to the scene and investigated the incident at the request of the Timberville Police Chief.

On Tuesday, the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha L. Garst told the Virginia State Police that the officer will not face any charges. The officer’s name was not released.

Bailey Aldridge

Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

