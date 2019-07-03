Boaters about to plunge over dam caught by Illinois rescuers just in time, video shows St. Charles, Illinois firefighters rescued three people stranded in a boat just before strong storm winds pushed it over a dam on Sunday, video shows. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Charles, Illinois firefighters rescued three people stranded in a boat just before strong storm winds pushed it over a dam on Sunday, video shows.

Firefighters saved three people in a broken-down boat just before they plunged over a dam, video shows.

Two adults and a teenager floated helplessly toward a dam Sunday afternoon on the Fox River in St. Charles, Illinois, after their engine stopped working and an anchor wasn’t holding the vessel, officials said in a news release. Strong winds from an approaching storm pushed the boat toward the dam as firefighters arrived at the scene, officials said.

Firefighters launched a rescue boat from a nearby park, officials said. Video shows them speeding to the boaters, throwing a rope to secure the vessel and boarding all three people onto the rescue vessel. Firefighters then took them to safety, video shows.

Less than a minute later, the boat plunged over the dam and disappeared from site, video shows.

“That was close,” a person said in the video.