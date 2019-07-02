Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax leaves law firm amid allegations

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax addresses the media during a news conference in his office at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Fairfax is resigning from the law firm Morrison & Foerster, where he has been on leave since February amid allegations of sexual assault. Fairfax and the firm confirmed Monday, July 1 that he’s resigning as partner. AP Photo

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is resigning from the law firm Morrison & Foerster, where he has been on leave since February amid allegations of sexual assault.

News outlets report Fairfax and the firm confirmed Monday that he's resigning as partner.

When allegations emerged, the firm hired outside counsel to investigate Fairfax's tenure uncovering no evidence of misconduct while he was an employee.

Two women publicly accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting them in 2000 and 2004. Fairfax says their sexual encounters were consensual.

Both women have urged the Virginia General Assembly to hold hearings on their allegations, but Democratic legislative leaders have resisted. Fairfax said he would welcome an investigation by authorities.

Republicans have called for hearings on the sexual allegations against Fairfax next week.