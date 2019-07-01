Death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, forces cancellation of Rangers game Monday

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

The Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels series opener was canceled Monday after the death of Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs was found dead in his room at the Hilton Hotel, 1400 Plaza Place in Southlake. Police were called to the hotel at 2:18 p.m. Monday, according to a spokesman from the Southlake Police Department.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but police don’t suspect foul play.

No other information was released by police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We would like to extend our condolences to the Skaggs family and to the Los Angeles Angels organization,” the department said.

Skaggs was scheduled to pitch Thursday in the finale of the four-game series. Monday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in August. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the Rangers would not object if the Angels requested that Tuesday’s game be postponed as well.

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the Rangers said in a news release. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

The Angels, who lost pitcher Nick Adenhart 10 years ago in a car accident involving a drunk driver, left Globe Life Park for the team hotel shortly after 3:30 p.m.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carli, and his entire family during this devastating time.”

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement regarding Skaggs’ passing: “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.