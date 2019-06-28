AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump jokes to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — With a smirk and a finger point, President Donald Trump dryly told Russia's Vladimir Putin "Don't meddle with the election" in their first meeting since the special counsel concluded that Russia extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.

The tone of the president's comment, which came after a reporter asked if he would warn Putin, was immediately open to interpretation. But it would seem to do little to silence questions about Trump's relationship with Russia in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller's conclusion that he could not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia.

It was the latest remarkable moment for Trump at Putin's side after meeting nearly a year ago in Helsinki, considered one of the defining days of Trump's presidency, when he pointedly did not admonish Putin over election interference and did not side with U.S. intelligence agencies over his Russian counterpart.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The leaders traded brief remarks Friday, the first time they sat together since Helsinki, about issued they planned to discuss when a reporter shouted to Trump about warning Putin "not to meddle" in the 2020 election.

The president answered "Of course," then turned to Putin and facetiously said, "Don't meddle in the election." He playfully repeated request while pointing at Putin. Putin laughed.

___

Rivals target Biden as Democrats' rifts emerge on age, race

MIAMI (AP) — Democratic divisions over race, age and ideology burst into public view in Thursday night's presidential debate, punctuated by a heated exchange between former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

It was one of several moments that left the 76-year-old Biden, who entered the night as his party's early front-runner , on the defensive as he works to convince voters he's still in touch with the modern Democratic Party — and best-positioned to deny President Donald Trump a second term.

"I do not believe you are a racist," Harris said to Biden before criticizing his record of working with Democratic segregationist senators on non-race issues as "hurtful."

Biden called Harris' criticism "a complete mischaracterization of my record." He declared, "I ran because of civil rights" and later accused the Trump administration of embracing racism.

The night marked an abrupt turning point in a Democratic primary in which candidates have largely tiptoed around each other, focusing instead on their shared desire to beat Trump. With millions of Americans peeking inside the Democrats' unruly 2020 season for the first time, the showdown revealed deep rifts eight months before primary voting begins.

___

Takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic debate

MIAMI (AP) — The roster for Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate demonstrated some of the party's major divisions — even before candidates started talking.

__

BAD MOMENT FOR BIDEN

Former Vice President Joe Biden entered Thursday's debate with the most to lose. In one powerful moment, it did not go well. Kamala Harris of California, a former prosecutor, invoked race and identity, challenging Biden to apologize for working with segregationist senators and for opposing aspects of school busing in the 1970s.

Biden did not apologize, and Harris then made it personal, saying she benefited from busing as a young girl in California.

___

AP FACT CHECK: Dems on migrant kids, the rich and climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fired-up field of Democrats stumbled on some facts at the most visceral turns in their debate Thursday as they took on and sometimes sparred over race, the treatment of migrant children, the climate and the super-rich.

Here's a review of the rhetoric in the second night of the opening round of 2020 campaign debates, as 10 more candidates took their turn on the stage in Miami:

THE RICH

BERNIE SANDERS: "Eighty-three percent of your tax benefits go to the top 1 percent."

THE FACTS: That statistic is not close to true now. The Vermont senator is referring to 2027, not the present day. He didn't include that critical context in his statement.

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP JOKES WITH PUTIN AT G-20

With a smirk and a finger point, the American leader dryly tells Russia's president "Don't meddle with the election" in their first meeting since the Mueller report became public.

2. KAMALA HARRIS DELIVERS CIVIL RIGHTS BLOW ON BIDEN

The California senator offers a deeply personal attack on the former vice president during a Democratic debate, reminding the audience that the then-senator opposed public school busing in the 1970s.

___

Iran, nuclear deal partners to meet as accord under threat

VIENNA (AP) — Senior officials from Iran and the remaining signatories to its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are gathering Friday as tensions in the Persian Gulf simmer and Tehran is poised to surpass a uranium stockpile threshold, posing a threat to the accord.

At the heart of the meeting in Vienna is Iran's desire for European countries to deliver on promises of financial relief from U.S. sanctions. Iran is insisting that it wants to save the agreement and has urged the Europeans to start buying Iranian oil or give Iran a credit line to keep the accord alive.

The regular quarterly meeting of the accord's so-called joint commission, which brings together senior officials from Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, China and the European Union, is meant to discuss implementation of the deal.

The 2015 agreement aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. The United States withdrew from the accord last year and has imposed new sanctions on Iran to cripple its economy, in hopes of forcing Tehran into negotiating a wider-ranging deal.

President Donald Trump said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan that "there's no rush" to ease the tensions with Iran.

___

G-20 leaders facing calls to protect growth, open trade

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — World leaders attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan that began Friday are clashing over the values that have served for decades as the foundation of their cooperation as they face calls to fend off threats to economic growth.

"A free and open economy is the basis for peace and prosperity," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his counterparts in opening the two-day G-20 meeting that comes as leaders grapple with profound tensions over trade, globalization and the collapsing nuclear deal with Iran.

While groups like the G-20 endeavor to forge consensus on broad policy approaches and geopolitical issues, the rifts between them run both shallow and deep.

Defying Chinese warnings not to bring up the issue of recent protests in Hong Kong, Abe cautioned Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing's human rights record.

In a meeting late Thursday, Abe told Xi it is important for "a free and open Hong Kong to prosper under 'one country, two systems' policy," Japanese officials said, referring to the arrangement for the former British colony's autonomy when China took control in 1997.

___

Border bill exposes Dems' rift over limits of fighting Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hardly anyone in Congress opposes improving the horrific conditions awaiting many migrants caught spilling across the southwest border. Yet for Democrats, distrust of President Donald Trump runs so deep that a uniformly popular humanitarian aid bill prompted the party's deepest and most bitter divisions since they took House control in January.

The bill dealt a blow to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, who had to accept weaker legislation than she preferred. But it also produced schisms that radiated far broader shock waves.

It pitted House and Senate Democrats against each other and highlighted discord between the House's sizable progressive and centrist factions. It showed that Pelosi faces a challenging balancing act that goes well beyond coping with a handful of vocal, liberal freshmen like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

The fight suggests that similar power plays between the liberal and moderate blocs could complicate Democrats' efforts to move future bills on marquee issues like health care, climate change and divvying up federal dollars among defense and domestic programs. And it echoed problems faced by recent Republican speakers when they controlled the House and saw priorities derailed by members of the GOP's hard-right, often unyielding House Freedom Caucus.

"It is not good for our unity," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, a liberal leader, adding, "This is a very rough patch."

___

High court's ruling shifts gerrymandering focus to states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The battle for political advantage in state capitols is poised to become more intense after the U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring that federal judges have no role in settling disputes over partisan gerrymandering.

Thursday's ruling could empower Republicans and Democrats who hold full control of state legislatures and governorships to become even more aggressive in drawing districts to their benefit after the 2020 census.

It could shift legal challenges against partisan gerrymandering to state courts. And it could prompt more efforts to reform redistricting procedures through amendments to state constitutions.

Ultimately, it also could mean that voters upset with the party in power must seek change the old-fashioned way — by electing different lawmakers, no matter how difficult that might seem in gerrymandered districts.

"It just means the next elections are even more important," said Mindy Nagel, a Cincinnati Democrat whose home is split between two Republican-held congressional districts. "We need to focus on state politics big time."

___

Restored Mission Control comes alive 50 years after Apollo

HOUSTON (AP) — Gone is the haze of cigarette, cigar and pipe smoke. Gone are the coffee, soda and pizza stains. With only a few exceptions, NASA's Apollo-era Mission Control has been restored to the way it looked 50 years ago when two men landed on the moon.

It gets the stamp of approval from retired flight director Gene Kranz, a man for whom failure — or even a minor oversight — is never an option.

Seated at the console where he ruled over Apollo 11, Apollo 13 and so many other astronaut missions, Kranz pointed out that a phone was missing behind him. And he said the air vents used to be black from all the smoke, not sparkly clean like they are now.

Those couple of details aside, Kranz could close, then open his eyes, and transport himself back to July 20, 1969, and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's momentous moon landing.

"When I sit down here and I'm in the chair at the console ... I hear these words, 'Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed,'" Kranz said during a sneak preview at NASA's Johnson Space Center.