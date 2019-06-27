California college student killed by sharks in front of family during Bahamas visit

A Southern California college student on vacation with her family off Rose Island in the Bahamas was attacked and killed by three sharks Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance had multiple bites on “her arms, legs and buttocks,” and one arm was completely torn off, AP reported. The island is just northeast of Nassau.

A GoFundMe page is trying to raise money to cover funeral expenses that include transporting her body from the Bahamas to her home in Torrance for burial.

“Jordan was tragically killed from a shark attack in the Bahamas,” the GoFundMe page says. “Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply.”

Family members witnessed the attack around 2 p.m. as Lindsey was snorkeling, officials in the Bahamas told KABC in Los Angeles. Relatives tried warning her, the station reported, but she was under water and didn’t hear their screams.

Lindsey was a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, the station said.

News of the fatal attack comes after multiple shark attacks off the Carolinas on the East Coast, including an instance in which a teen lost one leg and some fingers to a shark.