Suspected ISIS members arrested in Nicaragua, may have been headed to US, police say
Four suspected members of the Islamic State were arrested when they crossed the border from Costa Rica into Nicaragua, according to the Nicaraguan National Police.
The four men, two Iraqis and two Egyptians, crossed an illegal entry point into the Central American country before police arrested them at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release.
The crossing worried local authorities that the men were trying to make their way north to the United States, the BBC reported.
Nicaraguan authorities identified the men as Egyptians Mohamed Ibrahim, 33, and Mahmoud Samy Eissa, 26, and Iraqis Ahmed Ghanim Mohamed Al Jubury, 41, and Mustafa Ali Mohamed Yaoob, 29.
