The Latest: 9 killed when plane used in sky dives crashes

Remnants of an aircraft carrying nine people lies on the ground near a fence that surrounds Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia, just off Farrington Highway, Friday, June 21, 2019. Nine people on board the twin engine aircraft died Friday night in a crash on Oahu's North Shore, officials said. Bruce Asato

The Latest on a fatal plane crash in Hawaii (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Honolulu's fire chief says the plane that crashed Friday night, killing nine people on board was an aircraft used in a sky dive operation.

Fire chief Manuel Neves says there were no survivors in the crash near Dillingham Airfield on Oahu's North Shore. The plane was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He says some family members stayed at the airport while the flight took off. Names of the victims have not been released.

Neves said many details are still not known about the flight. But he says witnesses have said the plane was inbound to the airport when the crash occurred but that has not been confirmed.

___

9:21 p.m.

Authorities in Hawaii are investigating after nine people were killed in a small plane crash.

The crash occurred Friday evening on the North Shore of Oahu. Officials say there were no survivors in the crash at Dillingham Airfield.

Honolulu Police Chief Manuel Neves said the plane was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The crash was far from the airfield's runway, near perimeter fencing.

Other details of the crash weren't immediately known.

Names of the victims have not been released.