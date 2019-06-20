Suspect in fatal shooting of Sacramento officer surrenders

A man and woman watch as law enforcement officers surround a home where a gunman has taken refuge after shooting a Sacramento police officer, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. AP Photo

Sacramento police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a police officer who was on a domestic violence call has surrendered to authorities and is in police custody.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a statement Thursday that investigators are still gathering evidence at the location where 26-year-old Officer Tara O'Sullivan was shot on Wednesday.

Police have said O'Sullivan was assisting a woman removing belongings from a home in the north Sacramento neighborhood when the suspect opened fire. The woman who was being assisted was not hurt.

Police say the suspect fired his rifle on and off during an 8-hour standoff before he surrendered.

It took officers 45 minutes to rescue the wounded O'Sullivan because the gunman kept firing. She died at a hospital.

The suspect was not immediately identified.