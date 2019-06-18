The Latest: Hundreds attend meeting about Phoenix police

Dravon Ames, left, answers a question as Iesha Harper, right, joins her fiancee during a news conference at Phoenix City Hall, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Phoenix. Ames and his pregnant fiancée, Harper, who had guns aimed at them by Phoenix police during a response to a shoplifting report, say they don't accept the apologies of the city's police chief and mayor and want the officers involved to be fired. AP Photo

The Latest on Phoenix police pointing guns at a couple during a shoplifting investigation (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Hundreds of people are assembling inside a downtown church for a community meeting about a videotaped encounter that sparked an outcry because it showed police responding to a shoplifting report pointing their guns and yelling profanities at a family.

Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego are expected at the Tuesday evening meeting organized by the city at Pilgrim Rest Baptist church.

Organizers say the meeting will start later than scheduled because of the need to seat the large turnout.

The video taped by a bystander shows Dravon Ames and his pregnant fiancée, Iesha Harper, being targeted by officers during the encounter late last month. They are both black.

They say their 4-year-old daughter stole a doll from a store without their knowledge.

1 p.m.

Phoenix police have released store surveillance video apparently designed to back up its assertion that adults and not just a child shoplifted before officers pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family.

The video released Tuesday has been edited and faces blurred. It shows a man taking something from a display rack and examining it, but it's unclear what happened to it when he walked off camera.

According to last month's police report, Dravon Ames says he threw a pair of stolen underwear out of his car. It also says a woman in a different vehicle was arrested for stealing aluminum foil.

Video released earlier that shows police confronting Ames and his pregnant fiancee has drawn outcry.

The black couple have said their 4-year-old daughter took a doll without their knowledge and have filed a $10 million civil rights claim.

9 a.m.

The city of Phoenix has organized a community meeting at a downtown church to discuss a videotaped encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a black couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store.

Mayor Kate Gallego and Police Chief Jeri Williams are expected at the Tuesday night meeting. Both have apologized publicly for the incident.

The video released Friday shows officers aiming guns and yelling profane commands at Dravon Ames and his pregnant fiancée, as she held their 1-year-old daughter.

The couple filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations. The race of the officers involved is not known.

They say their daughter stole a doll from a store without their knowledge. No charges were filed.