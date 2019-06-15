Wyoming airport rated top ‘tiny airport’ in US by Fodor’s

Fodor's Travel has rated Jackson Hole Airport in northwest Wyoming as the best "tiny airport" in the United States.

The airport in Grand Teton National Park beat out second-place Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in neighboring Montana.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the travel site noted that airline passengers arriving at Jackson Hole Airport are greeted by breathtaking views of the Teton Range. The terminal includes leather chairs and a roaring fireplace.

Fodor's did not specify what constitutes a "tiny airport."

Jackson Hole Airport officials this past week released its plane traffic numbers for the month of May, showing a 58% increase in commercial activity over the same month a year before.

Year to date, passenger numbers have increased 21% over record-breaking 2018.