Church loses battle in Christian Science trust case

New Hampshire's highest court has ruled that a Christian Science church in Australia cannot sue trusts created following the 1910 death of Christian Science movement founder Mary Baker Eddy.

The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Second Church of Christ, Scientist in Melbourne lacked authority to object to the accounting of the trusts.

The trusts are overseen by the board of directors of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, also known as the Mother Church.

The Australia church wants a judge to appoint an independent trustee.

The New Hampshire-born Baker Eddy's trusts are filed in state probate court.

One left money "for the purpose of providing free instruction for indigent, well educated, worthy Christian Scientists."

The other covers Mother Church repairs and "promoting and extending" the religion of Christian Science.