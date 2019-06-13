Jessica Biel blasted online after lobbying against vaccine bill in Sacramento

Here’s the scene at contentious vaccine bill hearing at state Senate A hearing at the state Capitol on SB 276, which would require public health officials to approve exceptions to vaccination requirements, drew a large crowd outside the Senate hearing room on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A hearing at the state Capitol on SB 276, which would require public health officials to approve exceptions to vaccination requirements, drew a large crowd outside the Senate hearing room on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Hollywood star Jessica Biel has sparked controversy following a trip to the Capitol on Tuesday, as she joined Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lobby against California Senate Bill 276, which would tighten medical exemption criteria for vaccination.

Social media users and multiple news and entertainment outlets were quick to react to Biel’s appearance in Sacramento, and a headline by news and opinion website The Daily Beast proclaimed, “Jessica Biel Comes Out as Anti-Vaxx Activist.”

Biel, in an Instagram post Thursday morning including a photo in front of the Capitol, rejected that label while acknowledging that she made the trip to express her “concern” with SB 276 and its intricacies. She wrote that she is “not against vaccinations,” but that her “dearest friends” have a child with a condition that would warrant a vaccine exemption.

“(S)hould this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state,” Biel’s post continued. “That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment.”

Biel’s response and media coverage of it were quickly blasted by many social media users, including celebrities, as being a contradictory stance.

“Justin Timberlake brought sexy back, and his wife Jessica Biel wants to bring measles back,” one user wrote.





“Jessica Biel is absolutely wrong about vaccines,” surgeon and prolific tweeter Dr. Eugene Gu wrote. “Virtually all doctors and the entire medical community agree that vaccines are safe and save lives.”

Justin Timberlake brought sexy back, and his wife Jessica Biel wants to bring measles back pic.twitter.com/b9D4N6NeK4 — Sonia (@badgirlnails) June 12, 2019 It’s shocking when a celebrity we admire supports a dangerous idea. But that’s why we don’t take health advice from movie stars. Jessica Biel is absolutely wrong about vaccines. Virtually all doctors and the entire medical community agree that vaccines are safe and save lives. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 13, 2019 One of the many reasons I absolutely fume over this stuff is that celebrities have *so* much influence and one Jessica Biel can drown out the wisdom of 100s of doctors/scientists



https://t.co/Sg1o04aPHv — Shaena Montanari (@DrShaena) June 12, 2019 Are vaccines safe?



Centers for Disease Control: Yes.

World Health Organization: Yes.

National Institutes of Health: Yes.

Jessica Biel: No. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 13, 2019 People are dying due to anti-vaxxers and your ignorance will contribute to that death toll. Your contrarian nature should’ve been out of your system by teenaged years. Now your arrested critical thinking development will harm others. Narcissists. @JessicaBiel @RobertKennedyJr https://t.co/FO6GZd42LK — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) June 13, 2019

A story linked by Today Show’s “Health” Twitter account, accompanied by a tweet and headline asking, “Are vaccines safe? Jessica Biel reignites debate,” was also criticized by many users. The tweet has since been deleted, and the story’s headline was changed Thursday morning.

This tweet should be deleted immediately. Jessica Biel is not a doctor. There is no debate; vaccines save millions of lives every year. https://t.co/afFuW0WUOu — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 13, 2019 The Today Show tweeted and deleted “Jessica Biel reignites debate over vaccine safety.”



“NEXT ON THE TODAY SHOW: Forest Service experts have been warning that wildfires are bad. After the break, we’ll hear from an arson fetishist who has a ‘hot take’ on the subject. Stay tuned” — Prufrock451 (@prufrock451) June 13, 2019 Is jamming a fork into an electrical socket safe? Jessica Biel reignites debate pic.twitter.com/1iWE1c3N74 — chris gayomali (@chrisgayomali) June 13, 2019

Others defended Biel, saying she is entitled to her decisions as a parent and to her views on the California bill.

Kennedy is known for multiple campaigns lobbying against vaccine exemptions, leading some to label him as an “anti-vaxxer” and a few, like The Daily Beast, to call him a “conspiracy theorist” on those grounds.

In The Daily Beast’s story, Kennedy told the publication he didn’t consider Biel to be anti-vaccine, but that she was for “safe vaccines and for medical freedom.”

“(Biel is) upset about this issue because of its particular cruelty,” Kennedy told The Daily Beast. “She has friends who have been vaccine-injured who would be forced to leave the state.”

Heated and emotional debates continue as legislators consider SB 276 amid the nation’s worst measles outbreak in 25 years.