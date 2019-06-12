NC family mourns after one brother killed, other likely dead in Oregon tubing incident

How to stay safe in the water and on a boat this summer Cynthia Holt, Urban Fisheries Biologist, Fort Worth, Texas Parks and Wildlife, talks about boat safety as she takes a ride on Lake Worth and in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cynthia Holt, Urban Fisheries Biologist, Fort Worth, Texas Parks and Wildlife, talks about boat safety as she takes a ride on Lake Worth and in Fort Worth.

A North Carolina family is mourning the loss of two brothers involved in a boating incident in Oregon.

The two brothers were being pulled on inner tubes on Lost Creek Lake on Sunday when one brother fell into the water and the other went in after him, according to the Oregonian.

Neither had on a life jacket, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman called 911 around 8 p.m. to report that the two had drowned, and deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other emergency personnel, responded to the lake, JCSO said..

Deputies found one of the brothers, 25-year-old Irving Fuentes, unresponsive in the water, JCSO said.

He was taken to Providence Medford Medical Center and was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies continued looking for his brother, Juan Carlos Fuentes, 29, but were unable to find him. He is presumed dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Gabriel Carrasco, a cousin of the brothers, told the Oregonian that Irving Fuentes had just moved to White City, Oregon, from North Carolina and his brother was there visiting him.

Carrasco told the Oregonian he doesn’t know much about what happened.

“I don’t think my cousin Juan knew how to swim,” he said. “Irving dove in after his brother, and they didn’t make it back up. That’s all I know.”

He told the news outlet that their family is “reeling from the news.”

He said both men were married with children and that their parents and brother live in North Carolina.