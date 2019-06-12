South Carolina-based F-35 fighter jet makes rare White House flyover

F-35 fighter jet from South Carolina flies over White House for Polish President’s visit A F-35 stealth fighter jet from Beaufort, SC flew over the south lawn of the White House on June 12 . The flyover was in honor of Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit. The Polish government is in the process of purchasing new F-35s from the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A F-35 stealth fighter jet from Beaufort, SC flew over the south lawn of the White House on June 12 . The flyover was in honor of Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit. The Polish government is in the process of purchasing new F-35s from the U.S.

An F-35 from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort conducted a rare low flyover of the White House in honor of Polish president Andrzej Duda’s visit and Poland’s offer to buy dozens of the advanced jets from the United States.

Two F-35Bs from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 were tasked for the flyover, but one remained on standby as the other made two passes — one from the side, and one low and slow that took it over the Washington Monument, up the South Lawn and over the White House.

From the street, dozens of tourists and assembled media watched as the jet flew approximately 1,000 feet above them.

The airspace over the White House is tightly restricted and it is unusual for any aircraft not transporting the president to fly over it at this low altitude.

President Duda waved to the jet as it passed overhead. The flyover was requested by the White House earlier this week to mark the visit. President Donald Trump said that Poland would buy 32 of the Air Force version of the jet, the F-35A.

“Moments ago, we witnessed that impressive flyover of this cutting-edge F-35 as it flew over the White House and actually came to a, pretty close to a halt over the White House,” Trump said. “That plane can land dead straight. And it’s one of the few in the world that can do that, consider to be the greatest fighter jet in the world.”

The aircraft cost about $90 million each and are produced by Fort Worth-based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.