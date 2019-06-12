Fraternity member charged in on-campus rape at private SC college, police say

Spartanburg Sheriff's Office

Just days after commencement ceremonies at a small private college in South Carolina, police arrested a fraternity member and accused him of raping someone on campus, a warrant shows.

Wofford College police arrested Carter Barron Atchison on May 24, five days before his 21st birthday. Police say he used force to rape someone on the Spartanburg campus April 27, according to an arrest warrant.

An incident report says the victim reported the assault the same day, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

Atchison is a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at Wofford, according to the school and his LinkedIn page.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Court records show Atchison was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was released on a $10,000 bond the day he was arrested, according to court records.

Atchison is from Madison, Georgia, about halfway between Atlanta and Augusta, court records show.

The college alerted students in recent months to three sexual assaults on campus, Fox Carolina reports.

The first was on April 27 at a residence hall, but school officials would not confirm if this is the same assault Atchison was arrested for, the Herald-Journal reports.

Another incident on May 4 involved two student victims, and a third student who is the suspect, according to Fox Carolina. And another assault happened at Wofford’s Greek Village, the Herald-Journal said.

Atchison’s attorney Stephen Denton told McClatchy he had no comment on the case.

SHARE COPY LINK UK Sociology professor Emily Postel says focusing on procedures and rules takes attention from campus sexual assault victims and what they need.