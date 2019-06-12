10 Things to Know for Today

Riot police fire tear gas to protesters outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Hong Kong police have used tear gas and high-pressure hoses against thousands of protesters opposing a highly controversial extradition bill outside government headquarters. AP Photo

1. TENSIONS ESCALATE IN HONG KONG

Police deploy tear gas, pepper spray and high-pressure water hoses against protesters who lay siege to government buildings to oppose a contentious extradition bill.

2. BIDEN, TRUMP TRADE JABS IN POSSIBLE 2020 ELECTION PREVIEW

The two unleashed verbal attacks in Iowa that at times felt more like the closing stretch before Election Day rather than 17 months out.

3. WHERE RUSSIA PROBE IS GOING IN CONGRESS

A House panel invites two former leaders of the FBI's national security branch to testify about the counterintelligence implications of Mueller's investigation.

4. JAPANESE LEADER TO VISIT IRAN

Shinzo Abe's trip is the highest-level effort yet to de-escalate tensions between the U.S. and Iran and salvage the 2015 nuclear accord and comes as violence in the Persian Gulf continues.

5. PENTAGON STRUGGLES WITH MILITARY KID SEX ASSAULT CASES

The Defense Department is rolling out big changes to how it responds when the children of service members sexually assault each other — and the rollout has been uneven, AP finds.

6. WHAT WATCHDOG FOUND AT NURSING HOMES

That the facilities failed to report thousands of serious cases of potential neglect and abuse of Medicare beneficiaries even though the government requires it.

7. SICK PALESTINIAN GIRL SUFFERS LONELY END

The death of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl after brain surgery at a Jerusalem hospital draws attention to a harsh Israeli system for issuing travel permits to patients and their families from blockaded Gaza.

8. WHO IS ALARMED BY TRUMP'S TRADE POLICIES

The president's aggressive and wildly unpredictable use of tariffs spooks American business groups, long a potent force in his Republican Party.

9. BIG PAPI FELT SAFE IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The popular former Red Sox slugger traveled the dangerous streets of Santo Domingo with little or no security, trusting in his fans to protect him.

10. DURANT STILL SETS TONE FOR NBA FREE AGENCY

Even with an Achilles injury, the Golden State star will impact where the dominoes fall as players choose their destinations.