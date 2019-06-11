National
‘Strong smell’ forces emergency landing in Portland by Alaska Airlines flight
First Silent Rangel felt an unusual vibration on an Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco to Seattle with his family Monday night, KING reported. Then his wife asked if he smelled something burning.
“Shortly after that, they got on the loudspeaker and announced we were landing in Portland for safety reasons,” Rangel said, according to the station.
The strong smell forced Alaska Airlines Flight 1323, an Airbus 319 aircraft, to make an emergency landing late Monday night at the Oregon airport, KCPQ reported.
The plane landed safely and there were no injuries, according to the station. An inspection found no indications of a fire aboard.
A video by a passenger shows fire crews boarding the plane after landing to investigate, KOIN reported.
Passengers on the flight, which landed about 11 p.m., were rebooked on other flights to Seattle, according to the station. Alaska Airlines apologized for the inconvenience.
