UCLA says gynecologist accused of sexually abusing patients

The University of California, Los Angeles says a former gynecologist at the student health clinic has been charged with sexually abusing patients.

UCLA says Dr. James Heaps surrendered to law enforcement on Monday to face charges of sexual battery involving two patients he saw in 2017 and 2018. He worked at the clinic for nearly 30 years.

UCLA says it removed Heaps from practice and moved to fire him last year after investigating his conduct. That led to his retirement.

The case recalls similar allegations against a former University of Southern California gynecologist.

Hundreds of current and former USC students accused Dr. George Tyndall of misconduct. Tyndall has denied the allegations, but USC agreed to pay $215 million to settle a lawsuit over the allegations.