AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit

LONDON (AP) — Moving from pageantry to policy during his state visit to Britain, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged embattled Prime Minister Theresa May to "stick around" to complete a U.S.-U.K. trade deal, adding to this recent chapter of uncertainty in the allies' storied relationship.

The president, whose praise for May comes after spending days touting her possible successors, met with the prime minister and corporate executives from the United States and United Kingdom as part of a day of negotiations ahead of a news conference on Trump's second day on British soil. The leaders' top priority is a possible bilateral trade deal to take effect once — or if — the U.K. leaves the European Union.

May is leaving because she failed to secure a Brexit deal. On Friday, just days after Trump departs England, she will resign as head of the Conservative Party though remain as prime minister until her successor has been chosen. Trump has been sharply critical of May in the past but only had warm words for her Tuesday and urged her to stay to "get this deal done."

"I think we'll have a very, very substantial trade deal," said Trump, extolling its virtues for both nations. "I think that this is something we both want to do ... we're going to get it done."

After Trump suggested May stay on, most in the room chuckled.

___

Trump baby blimp flies in London as protests greet president

LONDON (AP) — As British Prime Minister Theresa May meets President Donald Trump on Tuesday, thousands of protesters plan to tell the U.S. leader he should have stayed at home.

Trade unions, women's groups, peace campaigners and environmentalists are gathering in the capital to condemn Trump's policies — and Britain's decision to roll out the red carpet for a pomp-filled state visit.

Protests began with the flying of a giant blimp depicting the president as an angry orange baby, which rose from the grass of central London's Parliament Square.

One group came dressed in the red cloaks and bonnets of characters from Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," which is set in a dystopian, misogynist future America.

Leaders of Britain's main opposition party are due to join demonstrators later at a rally in Trafalgar Square, just up the street from May's Downing St. office. Police have erected barricades to stop protesters marching past the gates of Downing St.

___

High security a reminder on 30th anniversary of Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) — China stepped up security around Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Tuesday, as its embassy in Washington criticized the top U.S. diplomat for his statement on its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests at the square 30 years ago.

Extra checkpoints and street closures greeted tourists who showed up before 5 a.m. to watch the daily flag-raising ceremony at the square. An honor guard marched across a barricaded road and raised the Chinese flag as the national anthem played.

The tight security served as a reminder of the government's attempts to quash any memories of the crackdown on the night of June 3-4, 1989, that is believed to have killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

For many Chinese, the 30th anniversary of the crackdown will pass like any other day. Any commemoration of the event is not allowed in mainland China, and the government has blocked access to information about it on the internet.

A half-dozen activists could not be reached by phone or text. One who could, Beijing-based Hu Jia, said he had been taken by security agents to the northeastern coastal city of Qinghuangdao on May 30.

___

Kim's sister back in public eye at North Korea's mass games

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a public event in Pyongyang for the first time in more than 50 days, casting further doubt on media speculation that he had ordered her to lay low over the failed nuclear summit with Washington.

North Korea's state media on Tuesday showed Kim Yo Jong clapping aside her brother, his wife and other top officials at the 150,000-seat May Day Stadium, where thousands of gymnasts, dancers and flip-card-wielding spectators worked in precise unison to perform "The Land of the People."

The official Korean Central News Agency said the performers on Monday showed "beautiful and graceful rhythmic movements, high-spirited gymnastics, interesting national emotion and rich artistic depiction," but also that Kim Jong Un was quite unhappy about their display. He seriously criticized the creators for their "wrong spirit of creation and irresponsible work attitude" and set forth "important tasks" to correctly implement the country's revolutionary policy on literature and art, KCNA said.

State media often reports on Kim scolding factory officials, educators and others perceived as not performing to his standards. The mass games events were once routine in North Korea but were on hiatus for several years during the mourning for Kim's father and only returned last year.

Kim Yo Jong is a senior official of North Korea's ruling party and is believed to be her brother's closest confidant. She had accompanied him to his summits with President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and had joined other dignitaries in the stands at last year's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

___

Streets empty in Sudan's capital after deadly army crackdown

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Streets in the Sudanese capital were empty on Tuesday, a day after a pro-democracy sit-in was violently overrun by the country's ruling military authorities, who say they want to stage early elections within months.

Protest organizers say 35 people died in the carnage Monday.

The military's move to hold a vote so soon cancels all its agreements with protest leaders, who for months had been camped outside the military headquarters in Khartoum as the two sides negotiated over who would run the country after the April ouster of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir.

The military council's head, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, said the military will move to form an interim government to prepare for elections, which he said would be internationally supervised. A written version of his televised speech released in a statement said elections would be held within seven months, however, in the broadcast, he said elections would be within nine months. The different timelines could not immediately be reconciled.

An Associated Press journalist saw protesters still building up barricades in the suburbs of Khartoum, even as security forces in the city center were not allowing any access to the former sit-in site, setting up checkpoints around the area.

___

Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The federal government may be warming up its antitrust enforcement machine and pointing it at Big Tech.

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee announced a sweeping antitrust probe of unspecified technology companies . In a statement, it promised "a top-to-bottom review of the market power held by giant tech platforms," which would be the first such Congress has ever undertaken.

Earlier in the day, shares of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple dropped significantly after published reports suggested that federal authorities are preparing for investigations into anticompetitive behavior by several of these technology giants.

Facebook's stock dropped 7.5%. Shares of Google parent Alphabet fell 6.1%. Amazon declined 4.6%. Apple, which has only been mentioned tangentially in these reports, fell 1%.

Some of the underlying developments appear to represent a divvying up of turf between the Department of Justice's antitrust cops and the Federal Trade Commission, which also holds antitrust authority. The Justice Department would reportedly hold authority over Google and Apple, while the FTC would take point on investigations of Facebook and Amazon.

___

Fighting Germans and Jim Crow: Role of black troops on D-Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — It was the most massive amphibious invasion the world has ever seen, with tens of thousands of Allied troops spread out across the air and sea aiming to get a toehold in Normandy for the final assault on Nazi Germany. And while portrayals of D-Day often depict an all-white host of invaders, in fact it also included many African Americans.

Roughly 2,000 African American troops are believed to have hit the shores of Normandy in various capacities on June 6, 1944. Serving in a U.S. military still-segregated by race, they encountered discrimination both in the service and when they came home.

But on Normandy, they faced the same danger as everyone else.

The only African American combat unit that day was the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, whose job was to set up explosive-rigged balloons to deter German planes. Waverly Woodson Jr. was a corporal and a medic with the battalion. Although Woodson did not live to see this week's 75th anniversary — he died in 2005 — he told The Associated Press in 1994 about how his landing craft hit a mine on the way to Omaha Beach.

"The tide brought us in, and that's when the 88s hit us," he said of the German 88mm guns. "They were murder. Of our 26 Navy personnel there was only one left. They raked the whole top of the ship and killed all the crew. Then they started with the mortar shells."

___

Military judge removes prosecutor from Navy SEAL murder case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military judge took the rare step Monday to remove a prosecutor accused of misconduct from the war crimes case of a decorated Navy SEAL.

Capt. Aaron Rugh ordered the lead prosecutor removed from the case of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher after defense lawyers accused the prosecution of spying on their emails, according to the ruling.

The defense asked Rugh to dismiss the case or remove prosecutors because of the surreptitious effort to track defense emails without court approval in an effort to find the source of news leaks.

Rugh said it was not in his power to determine if Cmdr. Christopher Czaplak violated ethical or professional rules, but the potential for a probe into those actions required that he be removed from the prosecution.

Czaplak received word of the ruling during a deposition while questioning an Iraqi general, who is a witness in the case, defense lawyer Tim Parlatore said.

___

Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama

NEW YORK (AP) — The majority owner of a former Trump-branded hotel in Panama alleged in a court filing on Monday that the U.S. president's company misrepresented finances of the building to evade taxes in the country.

A filing in New York federal court by property owner Orestes Fintiklis alleges that President Donald Trump's hotel management company evaded income and social security taxes when it managed the former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower. The new accusations are part of protracted, bitter dispute between Trump's company and Fintiklis, the majority owner of the 70-story, seaside, sail-shaped building.

The filing says that Trump's company misrepresented salaries paid to employees and other financial records of the hotel to cut its tax bill on fees it was collecting for managing the hotel, slash its social security payments and hand over less to owner Fintiklis. The filing does not state how much in taxes the Trump company allegedly should have paid.

The Trump Organization said that it did not evade any taxes and, if anything, Fintiklis is to blame on tax matters.

"To the extent any taxes were to be withheld, it was the responsibility of the condominium that owns the hotel. The Trump Organization's only role was to manage the property," Trump Organization spokeswoman Kimberly Benza said in an emailed statement. "We look forward to taking the depositions of Mr. Fintiklis' and his partners and unmasking their fraud."

___

Faithful Muslims around the world begin celebrating Eid

BEIRUT (AP) — Muslims across the Middle East and beyond began marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, one of the most celebrated holidays for the world's 1.5 billion Muslims and traditionally a time for family and festivities.

The holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims have been fasting from sunrise to sunset.

But the start of the holiday varies from country to country — with splits even within the same country — because the start of Eid is traditionally based on sightings of the new moon.

As with everything else in the Middle East, politics often plays a part.

Ordinarily a festive occasion, this year's Eid comes amid war and turmoil in more than one area. In Afghanistan, the Taliban insurgent group has said it will not mark Eid with a cease fire, as they did last year. Yemen has been mired in war and famine for years, while in Sudan, the ruling military just conducted a deadly crackdown on Monday against pro-democracy protesters, killing at least 35.