Missing mom’s estranged husband and his girlfriend arrested

Police in Connecticut have arrested a missing mother of five's estranged husband and his girlfriend on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

New Canaan authorities announced Sunday the arrests of 51-year-old Fotis Dulos ('DOO-lohs) and 44-year-old Michelle Troconis. Both were detained on $500,000 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Norwalk Superior Court.

Details of the allegations were not released.

Fifty-year-old Jennifer Dulos went missing May 24 after dropping her kids off at school. Police have already searched locations in several towns, including a park in New Canaan where Jennifer Dulos' vehicle was found.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos have been embroiled in a contentious divorce and child custody case for the past two years.

It wasn't immediately clear if Fotis Dulos and Troconis have criminal court lawyers who could respond to the allegations.