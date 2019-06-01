Woman taking photos dies in plunge off California waterfall

Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a Northern California waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay State Park.

The approximately 50-foot-tall (15-meter) falls overlook Lake Tahoe.

The district says called her death "a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas."

The woman was not identified.