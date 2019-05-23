Suspect found guilty in police officer’s 2010 shooting death

A man who bragged about killing an off-duty Chicago police officer during an armed robbery has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Antwon Carter, flanked by sheriff's deputies, shuffled calmly out of Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday after he was convicted of the 2010 murder of Officer Michael Bailey.

The 62-year-old Bailey was wiping down an automobile he purchased ahead of a planned retirement, when he was shot three times in a shootout with Carter. Bailey was wearing a baseball jersey over his uniform at the time of the shooting.

The 32-year-old Carter was arrested a year later, based largely on statements he made to friends and prison inmates, bragging about killing Bailey. The informants testified Carter confessed to them in separate conversations after he was sent to prison on a parole violation about two months after the shooting.