Runaway barges threaten Arkansas River dam, force evacuations, Oklahoma officials say

House swept away as Oklahoma river swells The Cimarron River overflowed its banks and claimed a house in Twin Lakes, Oklahoma, on May 22. Footage by Miller EMS captured the noise from the house as it's sucked into the river and floats away.

Two barges that broke loose on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, forcing downstream evacuations in fear they might strike a dam, have been found, the Tulsa World reports.

The barges are “stuck on a rock jetty” and crews are trying to secure them, KFOR reported. They are still upstream of a lock and dam at Webbers Falls, which had been evacuated Wednesday when the barges went missing after breaking free.

If the runaway barges had breached the dam, the town would have faced “catastrophic” flooding, the Tulsa World reported.

Interstate 40 and Highway 64, also closed as a precaution in case the barges hit the dam, will remain shut down for now, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Deadly spring storms are hammering the Midwest, with tornadoes touching down in Missouri and widespread flooding in other states, CBS News reported.