SC cop accused of having sex with underage girl in his patrol car won’t go to prison

Fountain Inn Police Department

A South Carolina police officer accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in his patrol car while he was on duty pleaded guilty to lesser charges and will avoid prison time, according to court records and multiple media outlets.

Adam Kyle Snelgrove, 33, pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misconduct in office, but prosecutors dropped the criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge in the plea deal. Court records show he will serve three years probation.

Snelgrove was a police officer in Fountain Inn, a small town in Upstate South Carolina, when he had a relationship with the underage girl in 2012, WSPA reports. He was arrested in 2016, according to the TV station.

The deal means Snelgrove will avoid being required to register as a sex offender, but will never be allowed to work in law enforcement again, the Greenville News reports.

A lawsuit filed by the unnamed victim says she was a volunteer for the police department’s summer camp when the abuse began, according to the newspaper.

The lawsuit said, “The officer ‘utilized his Fountain Inn Police Department vehicle, uniform, badge, and firearm to coerce’ the victim. The suit also claims the victim ‘was unable to resist the unwanted sexual advances out of fear of retribution,’” Fox Carolina reports.

