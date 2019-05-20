For the first time, a great white shark is tracked through Long Island Sound

OCEARCH catches and tags ‘Hilton’ off Hilton Head OCEARCH, a research vessel and at-sea laboratory catches and tags Hilton, a 12-foot male white shark, off the coast of Hilton Head, SC in March 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK OCEARCH, a research vessel and at-sea laboratory catches and tags Hilton, a 12-foot male white shark, off the coast of Hilton Head, SC in March 2017.

The Long Island Sound just east of New York City has officially become home to a very large great white shark.

“Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound...just off shore,” reported the nonprofit OCEARCH on Twitter.

Researchers named the 9-foot-8-inch shark Cabot.

It was not just in the sound Monday morning but was as far east as Greenwich, Connecticut, the trackers said.

OCEARCH tagged the 533-pound shark off Nova Scotia in October 2018, and it has since been tracked 4,000 miles, as far south as Florida.

It most recently surfaced last week off the coast of Delaware, OCEARCH said on Facebook.

“It’s getting to be the time of year when we expect to see white sharks starting to make their way north,” OCEARCH posted last week on Facebook. “Cabot is leading the charge...”

Researchers didn’t offer an explanation for why the predator had ventured so deep into the sound, or why other sharks had not been tracked to the same area in the past. However, Cabot is likely hunting for a meal.

OCEARCH tags and tracks great white and tiger sharks through the mid-Atlantic, to study their movements and migrations. The sharks are known for eating seals in waters of the North Atlantic, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Great white sharks are known to grow to more than 20 feet long and can weigh 2.5 tons or more, according to National Geographic.

OCEARCH has been tracking a “clustering” of great white sharks off the Carolinas in the past two weeks, including one that is 15 feet long and weighs 2,137 pounds.