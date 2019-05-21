What is health issue that forced Ric Flair to back out of Vegas event in his honor?

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death Wrestling legend Ric Flair survived a recent hospital scare, just another example of how the Nature Boy continues to cheat death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wrestling legend Ric Flair survived a recent hospital scare, just another example of how the Nature Boy continues to cheat death.

Wrestling icon Ric Flair has canceled his Friday appearance at an event being staged in his honor, as the mystery grows over his health, according to multiple media outlets.

Flair was to be the guest of honor at a roast scheduled as part of the Starrcast II in Las Vegas, but canceled on Monday, according to Wrestling Observer and TMZ. However, Starrcast II has not released an official statement on the event being canceled and it was still listed as part of the schedule on Tuesday.

“It’s unclear what type of procedure he’s undergoing, but we’re told he’s been dealing with heart issues as of late,” reported Pro Wresting Sheet.

Flair’s wife, Wendy Barlow, posted on Instagram over the weekend that there were complications after the 70-year-old wrestling icon was admitted to an Atlanta hospital Thursday.

“Ric’s surgery has been postponed until Monday to address some complications that needed to be taken care of first,” Barlow wrote. “Thanks for all the well wishes.”

Newsweek reported Monday that the surgery happened as scheduled and was a success. The procedure was due to an “unexpected health emergency” and was not planned as was suggested by Flair’s son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, Newsweek said.

Barlow told TMZ and People magazine that Flair was taken to a hospital for surgery “due to ongoing health complications.”

At one point on Thursday, there was even an unfounded rumor on social media that Flair had died in the hospital.

Rapper Offset, who released a popular music video with Flair, was among the people who heard the rumor and he posted May 17 on Twitter that he had called Flair in the hospital to confirm his friend was, in fact, still alive.

“Ric Flair is not dead,” Offset said in a tweet. “Just talked to my man. God is with him. He has not passed away. ... Don’t wish death on my friend. He had a long life and he done it all some bad, the majority good.”

Offset’s tweet got 109,000 likes and 21,576 retweets.