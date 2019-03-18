Unvaccinated Kentucky high schooler banned from basketball. He sues health department.

A Northern Kentucky high school student is suing his local health department after he was told he couldn’t play for his basketball team because he was not vaccinated for chickenpox.
The lawsuit from 18-year-old Jerome Kunkel, a student at Assumption Academy in Walton, was filed against the Northern Kentucky Health Department Thursday in Boone Circuit Court, according to court records.
On Feb. 22, the school’s principal was allegedly informed by the health department that students could not participate in extra-curricular activities unless they were tested for chickenpox and it was determined they were immune from it, according to the complaint.
The school system has had a chickenpox outbreak with 32 cases as of last week, the health department said.
“Although we have been working with the school to contain the illnesses since February, the Health Department has recently seen a concerning increase in the number of infected students at the school which has prompted us to take further control measures at the school and to make the public aware that chickenpox may be in the community,” Dr. Lynne Saddler, district director of health at the Northern Kentucky Health Department said in a March 14 press release.
Kunkel had not received the chickenpox vaccine because of religious reasons, “particularly because it is derived from aborted fetal cells,” according to the lawsuit. He was tested for chickenpox on Feb. 22 and allowed to play basketball that night. On Feb. 23, the family was told by school leadership that Kunkel could not play in any games or participate in any other extracurricular activities.
The lawsuit alleges Kunkel was a “pivotal member” for the basketball team at the private Catholic school.
“The fact that I can’t finish my senior year in basketball, like, our last couple of games, it’s pretty devastating,” he told WLWT. “I mean, you go through four years of high school playing basketball you look forward to your senior year.”
In the March 14 statement, the health department said chickenpox can be a “very serious illness that is especially dangerous for infants and pregnant woman or anyone who has a weakened immune system.”
The increase in chickenpox cases led the health department to “take further control measures at the school and to make the public aware that chickenpox may be in the community.”
“The recent actions taken by the Northern Kentucky Health Department regarding the chickenpox outbreak at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Assumption Academy was in direct response to a public health threat and was an appropriate and necessary response to prevent further spread of this infectious illness,” Northern Kentucky Health said in its statement.
While Kunkel was not allowed to play basketball, he was allowed to do a slew of other public activities while he was unvaccinated, the lawsuit said.
“(Kunkel) is permitted, however, to attend school,” the lawsuit claims. “He is further permitted to go out in public, to go to movie theaters, public sporting events and other public functions. He can also attend school sporting events between schools other than Assumption, can attend church, local fish fries, can go to the local Chuck-E-Cheese and be exposed to numerous children.”
The lawsuit alleges that the Kentucky Department of Public Health never issued an emergency regulation for the immunization of students and staff at Assumption.
