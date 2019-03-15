Charges dropped against former MLB star Lenny Dykstra

FILE - This March 5, 2012 file photo shows former New York Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra during his sentencing for grand theft auto in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles. A judge has dropped drug and terroristic threat charges filed against former Major League baseball player Lenny Dykstra after an altercation with an Uber driver. A judge dismissed the charges Friday, March 15, 2019 after Dykstra pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $125. Nick Ut, File AP Photo