Avenger Endgame? The Incredible Hulk sought in series of robberies in North Carolina

A town in central North Carolina is asking its citizens to be on the lookout for a serial grocery store robber who looks remarkably like Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk.

“It is suspected that this same subject has committed this same act at numerous Aldi locations in separate cities in NC,” said a press release issued by the Kernersville Police Department.

The green-faced suspect’s latest heist was at 8:50 a.m. Thursday at an Aldi store on South Main Street in Kernersville, a town about 11 miles east of Winston-Salem.

“It was reported that a dark skinned male entered the store, brandished a small black handgun, demanded money and forced the employees into an office,” a police press release said. “He is described to be between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-10, wearing....an Incredible Hulk Halloween mask.”

And just in case anyone wasn’t familiar with the Hulk, police added that the mask was “green in color.” The robber was also wearing a very conspicuous orange traffic vest, according to police.

The man drove off with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black four-door car, police said in the release.

Kernersville town officials posted news of the robbery on Facebook Thursday, where it was quickly shared hundreds of times by people who debated whether it was okay to make fun of an armed robber dressed in such a getup.

It wasn’t just the mask they were fascinated with, however.

“Why the safety vest?!” asked Jason Landry, on the police department Facebook page.

“He sure didn’t want to be noticed...,” wrote Leanne Upchurch Rizzo.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call the Kernersville Police at 336-996-3177.