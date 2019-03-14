Ex-Virginia congressional candidate gets prison for fraud

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Independent 2nd district Virginia Congressional Candidate, Shaun Brown, talks with reporters outside Richmond City Circuit Court in Richmond, Va. Brown has been sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding the federal government through a summer meal program for children. News outlets report Brown was sentenced Wednesday, March 14, 2019, for fraud by a judge who accused her of showing no remorse. She’ll serve an additional year of home confinement. Steve Helber, File AP Photo