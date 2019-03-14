Police managed to stop motorist driving wrong way on highway

Police in Ohio successfully stopped a motorist who was driving the wrong way on a highway.
Columbus Police responded early Tuesday after being alerted to the situation on a freeway.
Patrol car video shows the vehicle swerving between lanes before the motorist, who appeared to be on a cellphone, stopped. The motorist kept talking and put the car into reverse before she was boxed in by a police van.
The 26-year-old was charged with driving under the influence.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments