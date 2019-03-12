National

1 case settled in Missouri duck boat sinking that killed 17

The Associated Press

March 12, 2019 11:22 AM

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised. The company that owned the tourist boat that sank in a Missouri lake has reached a settlement with relatives of two brothers who were among 17 people who died in the accident.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The owner of a tourist boat that sank in a Missouri lake and killed 17 people has reached a settlement with relatives of two brothers who were among the victims.

The Kansas City Star reports that lawyers for Ervin and Horace Coleman filed a notice of the settlement with Ripley Entertainment last week. Terms of the settlement are confidential.

The brothers were among nine members of an Indiana family who died when the duck boat sank in July on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

Several lawsuits against Ripley and other entities are pending in federal and state court. A spokeswoman for Ripley Entertainment says the company is continuing mediation with victims of the accident.

The lawsuits allege Ripley Entertainment launched the boat despite warnings of severe weather near the lake.

