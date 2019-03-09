Michigan man receives congratulatory telegram 50 years later

In a Friday, March 1 2019 photo, Robert Fink holds up a telegram from a family friend congratulating him on his 1969 graduation from the University of Michigan at his home in Huntington Woods, Mich. The telegram, delivered to his apartment the day after he moved away from Ann Arbor, was recovered 50 years later by an employee of a downtown Ann Arbor company in a filing cabinet bought from the University of Michigan. Ann Arbor News via AP Jacob Hamilton