Station: Suspect in Closs abduction says he’ll plead guilty

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Jake Patterson appears for a brief hearing in Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis. A Minnesota television station is reporting Thursday, March 7, 2019 that Patterson, who is charged in the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, says in a letter from jail that he plans to plead guilty. Patterson, 21, is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after 88 days. Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File Richard Tsong-Taatarii