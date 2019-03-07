‘Donut degenerate’ isn’t mature enough to enjoy this Kansas lake, sheriff says

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t like these doughnuts.
These “doughnuts” tore up a recreational area near the Madison City Lake in Kansas, and now the sheriff’s office is ready to make an arrest.
Photos of the damage show tire tracks in several different areas of land near the icy lake. In one photo, a patrol SUV was used to show the scale of the tire tracks. The torn up land makes the car look tiny.
Some of the tracks make round doughnuts, while others look like infinity signs.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
“This kind of behavior is entirely unacceptable,” the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook. “This is an area meant for the enjoyment of the community and damage like this costs money to repair. This is money that could better be spent elsewhere.”
If the person who did this is caught, “I’ll post your name in the weekly log and probably give you a nickname or something...like the donut degenerate,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
And, the sheriff’s office continued, “I’ll ask the prosecutor to include mandatory community service at the lake repairing the ground in addition to any other penalties they impose.”
It doesn’t necessarily have to come to that, though, police say.
If the “donut degenerate” contacts the city on their own, “I believe they have expressed interest in letting the offender do a little work at the lake instead of prosecution,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
But the “degenerate” better act quick.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone who knows who destroyed the land to contact police. There will also be extra patrol near the lake, according to the post.
“Anyone caught damaging property will be arrested on sight and prosecuted for criminal damage to property,” according to the Facebook post.
“If you catch them, tell them donut do it again,” one person replied. The sheriff’s office “laughed” at that comment.
“A nickname or something .. the hardest punishment of the law. I love it,” another replied. Law enforcement “liked” that one.
And while this person may not have been mature enough to enjoy the lake, the sheriff’s office thanks those who are.
“To those of you mature enough to enjoy communal recreation spaces properly, thank you and have a wonderful evening,” the post says.
Comments