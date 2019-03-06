Young feted as longest-serving Republican in House history

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, administers the House oath of office to Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, with his wife, Anne Garland Walton, middle, during ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington during the opening session of the 116th Congress. U.S. Rep. Don Young was feted for becoming the longest-serving Republican in House history. Young, who was re-elected in November, marked 46 years in the House Wednesday, March 6. He surpasses the late former Speaker Joseph Cannon to become the longest-serving Republican. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked Young for being "a leader of merit and character." Young thanked his colleagues for recognizing his tenure. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo