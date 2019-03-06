Indiana school bus crashes into trash truck; 20 reportedly injured

As many as 20 people were injured Wednesday morning when a school bus in Aurora, Ind., crashed into a Rumpke trash truck, according to media reports.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday on state Route 350 in Aurora, according to WHIO TV. Aurora is in southeastern Indiana, near where the state meets with Kentucky and Ohio.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles reported students were on board the bus. Most of the injuries to students were minor and complaints of pain, Wheeles said.
Twenty people, including 18 students, were taken to various hospitals, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Most of the students were middle and high school students, the newspaper reported.
One of the students was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with severe injuries. WCPO reported the 13-year-old is in “fair condition.”
Air Care was asked to fly to the scene, but could not due to area snow showers, according to FOX 19. Four fire departments and four police agencies all responded to the crash, according to FOX 19.
The driver of the Rumpke trash truck was out of the truck and servicing customers in the area at the time of the incident, a Rumpke spokeswoman told the Cincinnati Enquirer. The truck driver did sustain injuries from debris, however.
The bus belongs to the South Dearborn Community School Corporation, according to FOX 19. The students were from several different schools in the area, WLWT reported.
It’s not clear how the bus crashed into the truck.
