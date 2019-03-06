Texas deputy busts out windows searching for woman in burning trailer, bodycam shows

The pace of Deputy Roberto Martinez’ legs picked up when a crying bystander answered, “Yes,” to his first question.
“Is there anybody in there?” he asked, already running toward the flames, body camera video released by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office shows. Then his brisk jog turns into a full sprint.
The front of the trailer home in Baytown, about 20 miles east of Houston on Texas’ Trinity Bay, was being consumed by flames — but Martinez could still hear a woman cry out from the back.
“Hey where are you at? Are you in there?” he shouts.
But there’s no time for a conversation, the video shows.
He eventually found 63-year-old Eloisa Martinez inside, according to the Houston Chronicle. The deputy pulled her from a bedroom window and carried her away from her burning home to safety, before they both collapsed in a fit of coughing, the video shows.
“I’m just glad I was able to be there,” Deputy Martinez said at a press conference, according to the newspaper. “Any one of us would have done it, and most of us probably have done it at some point in their career.”
Deputy Martinez, who is not related to the woman, got to the trailer park on Zaragosa Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, KHOU reported. When he located her voice in a back bedroom with the help of a neighbor, he broke out the bedroom window, told her to crawl toward his voice and pulled her out.
“I had a hard time breathing and I was just glad the officer came when he did, because I think I would’ve been passed out on the floor,” Eloisa Martinez told KHOU.
Both she and the deputy were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced in a statement on the rescue on his own Facebook page.
“Both are doing fine. Job well done!” Gonzalez said in the post.
