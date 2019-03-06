MLB ’19: Graveman gets used to Cubs while rehabbing injury

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, Texas Rangers pitcher Drew Smyly throws during spring training baseball practice, in Surprise, Ariz. Smyly has been a member of three different organizations since his last major league pitch in 2016 with Tampa Bay. He was traded to Seattle in Jan. 2017, but got hurt in spring training. After the Mariners declined to offer him a contract, he signed a $10 million, two-year contract with the Cubs. The 29-year-old Smyly had Tommy John surgery on July 6, 2017. The left-hander struck out the side in a rehab appearance in August, but the contending Cubs ran out of time to get him into a game. He was traded to Texas in November. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo