Sentencing set for ex-W.Va. Supreme Court justice

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2012 file photo, West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Menis Ketchum poses in his robe in the court chambers in Charleston, W.Va. The former West Virginia Supreme Court justice is due in court for sentencing for using a state vehicle and gas fuel card for a 2014 golf trip to Virginia. Ex-Justice Ketchum's sentencing is scheduled Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in federal court in Charleston. The Daily Mail via AP, File Bob Wojcieszak