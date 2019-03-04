Scottish rape suspect’s California death may be hoax

FILE - This March 17, 2008 file photo shows a sign warning of dangerous conditions near the Monastery Beach area of Carmel River State Beach in Carmel, Calif. Northern California police say they believe a Scottish man facing rape charges at home was reported missing in the Pacific Ocean in an attempt to fake his death. The Monterey County Sheriff's Department said Monday, March 4, 2019 that divers and helicopters searched for three days after Kim Gordon's 17-year-old son called 911 to report that his father vanished on Feb. 25 after going for a nighttime swim in treacherous waters. Monterey County Herald via AP, File David Royal