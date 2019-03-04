Kentucky man accused of stealing $75,000 of beef tenderloin

A Louisville business lost more than $75,000 of beef tenderloin over the course of eight months, and police think they have found their culprit.
Billy Wethington, a 42-year-old Frankfort man, was arrested in Louisville and charged Friday following the alleged theft of enough beef tenderloin to feed several hundred people.
Police say Wethington worked six days a week at an undisclosed business, and during each shift he shoved eight to 10 tenderloins into a garbage bag and into his vehicle. (Beef tenderloin steaks are also called filet mignon.)
Wethington was captured on surveillance video stealing the beef and Louisville police detectives also witnessed him placing the meat in his vehicle, according to his arrest citation.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The business lost more than $75,000 and up to $100,000 over the course of eight months, court records show. If the tenderloin was sold at $25 per pound, that would translate roughly to 3,000 pounds of beef.
Police did not initially reveal what Wethington did with the beef he allegedly stole.
Wethington was charged with theft by unlawful taking, his arrest citation states. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing March 24.
Comments