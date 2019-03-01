Rapper Tay-K 47 tried to start new gang in jail called Rug-Rats, prosecutors allege

While awaiting trial on capital murder and robbery charges, rapper Tay_K 47 assaulted and sent a fellow inmate to the hospital and tried to start a new gang behind bars, prosecutors allege in recently filed court documents.

Tay-K, whose real is name is Taymor McIntyre, also drafted a list of rules for the new gang, which was to be called “Rug-Rats,” the documents state.

The rules — referred to as Laws of Power — included not snitching if caught in illegal activities, never stealing from a fellow Rug-Rat or disobeying a higher rank, and “no hurting or slaughter of children, unless necessary.”

The rules stated that members must be “jumped in” or voted in by a sergeant and could not leave unless “jumped out” or by blessing of two sergeants.

“Love, respect, protect and cherish your fellow Rug-Rat always,” the final Law of Power states.

The allegations were made by prosecutors in a notice of intent to offer evidence of other crimes, wrong-doing or bad acts allegedly committed by McIntyre, now 18.

McIntyre’s defense attorney, Jeff Kearney, was in trial Friday and unavailable for comment.

According to the notice filed Thursday by prosecutor Bill Vassar, McIntyre discussed forming “Rug-Rats despite that he is already a self-admitted member of the “Long Beach Insane Crips.”

The name, Rugs Rats, is most commonly associated with an animated cartoon television series about a group of babies that aired from 1991 until 2004. McIntyre, however, has a rap song titled Rug Rat. The song has more than 400,000 “views” on YouTube.

The notice claims that in addition to drafting the Laws of Power for the gang, McIntyre discussed hand signals and greetings and a potential structure outline that included ranks of sergeants, lieutenants, generals and troops.

Prosecutors allege rapper Tay-K 47 drafted the “Laws of Power” for a new gang that he was trying to form in jail called the Rug-Rats. Deanna Boyd Star-Telegram

In all, prosecutors listed 27 acts in the notice. They ranged from allegations that McIntyre has admitted to selling marijuana and smoking it daily to the felonies for which he now stands accused: the July 2016 robbery and fatal shooting of Ethan Walker, 21, in Mansfield, the May 2017 aggravated robbery of a 65-year-old man in Arlington, and the robbery and fatal shooting of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar in San Antonio in April 2017.

Taymor McIntyre, also known as Tay-K 47 Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

The notice states McIntyre has threatened other inmates and jail staff, including telling a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, “I see you on the street, you better run.”

He later refused to give that same sergeant a phone. He swore, used a racial slur and said, “I’m not giving you the phone, you are not going to bully me, you gonna have to come and take it,” the notice alleges.

In July, McIntyre allegedly hit another inmate on the side of the head and/or banged the inmate’s head against the wall. As a result, the inmate had to be taken to John Peter Smith Hospital by ambulance, the notice states.

McIntyre remains in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting trial.