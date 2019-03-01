Attorneys argue over evidence for ex-Minneapolis cop’s trial

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives at the Hennepin County Government Center for a hearing in Minneapolis. The former Minneapolis police officer charged in the 2017 shooting death of an Australian woman is scheduled to appear in court as attorneys for both sides argue several issues before trial. Prosecutors have charged Noor with second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot after she called 911 to report a possible assault. Noor hasn't entered a plea, but court documents indicate he'll plead not guilty. Jim Mone, File AP Photo