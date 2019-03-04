Actor Luke Perry of ’90210’, ‘Riverdale’ dies at 52 after stroke

Actor Luke Perry of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale” has died following a stroke he suffered last week, Variety reports.

Perry, 52, suffered a stroke Wednesday morning at his Sherman Oaks, California, home, People reported. He had been hospitalized under observation.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” read a statement from Perry’s representative, according to the publication. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry shot to stardom as the bad boy Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000 on Fox. Perry later appeared to grow disenchanted with his early fame, in 2015 telling reporters he doesn’t think much about the show anymore.

“Third grade,” Perry said, The Wrap reported. “How much does that matter to you? Exactly. It’s just not relevant to anything I’m doing. Next question?”

Perry was not involved with plans to reboot “Beverly Hills 90210” on television with most of the rest of the original cast reprising their roles. He will reportedly appear in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Perry went on to appear in the bull-riding film “8 Seconds,” and the television series “Oz” and “John from Cincinnati.”He has played the father of Archie Andrews on channels’ “Riverdale” since 2017.