Lightning strikes, and a neighbor’s home catches fire, Texas doorbell video shows

A Ring doorbell cam in Rosenberg, Texas got the shot that every amateur photographer dreams of Tuesday night.
As soon as the security camera perched in the porch caught the sky light up in the Walnut Creek neighborhood during a thunderstorm, it became clear. The doorbell cam had also caught the moment that the neighbor’s house caught fire.
The Rosenberg Fire Department posted the video on Facebook Tuesday night after the fire was put out. It had been shared 350 times and viewed more than 38,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.
Smoke can be seen billowing from the left part of the home’s roof seconds after the lightning strikes. The fire department added a “LOUD AUDIO” warning to its video.
“Thankfully no one was hurt and thankfully the fire was contained only to the attic,” officials said in the Rosenberg Fire Department post. “Be safe and always be vigilant during lightning storms.”
The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that both the Rosenberg and Pleak fire departments responded to the fire at the home on Cheering Cross Lane.
The same storm system brought hail Tuesday night to the Houston metro area, the Houston Chronicle reported.
