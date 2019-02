FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Jumaane Williams delivers his concession speech at the Working Families Party primary night party after his bid for lieutenant governor, in New York. Williams won a special election Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, to serve as New York City's public advocate, a position that holds little authority but offers access to a bully pulpit that can be used to scold more powerful officeholders. He defeated 16 other candidates to fill a vacancy created by former Public Advocate Letitia James' victory in the race for New York state attorney general. Jason DeCrow, File AP Photo