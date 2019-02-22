Patriots owner Robert Kraft among hundreds charged in South Florida sex traffic sting

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a billionaire whose team has won six Super Bowls, was charged with soliciting sex at a $79 an hour day spa in Jupiter, Fla., part of a sweeping South Florida sex trafficking sting that netted hundreds of johns over the past two weeks.
Kraft, 77, was charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution during two visits at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, according to the Jupiter Police Department. Police said they have video evidence of his visits.
Jupiter Police Chief Dan Kerr said Kraft was spotted at the spa about a month ago and that he arrived in a chauffeur-driven vehicle. The two week sweep netted hundreds of arrests throughout Martin and Palm Beach counties.
Immediately after the charge against Kraft was announced, a spokesman for the Patriots owner declared Kraft’s innocence.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” said the spokesman, who asked not to be identified.
Jupiter police had been under fire the past several days as rumors with Kraft’s name surfaced. Though other jurisdictions involved in the sting, like Martin County, had released the names of those arrested, Jupiter withheld the names until a Friday morning press conference.
Police Chief Daniel Kerr said other jurisdictions had been investigating the sex trafficking scheme longer.
“Our state attorney had to go over this evidence with us this week,” Kerr said. “That’s the reason why it has taken us a little bit longer.”
Kraft, one of the most visible owners in the NFL and whose team has won six of the past 18 Super Bowls, including a January victory over the Los Angeles Rams, is reported to be worth more than $6 billion.
He is the chairman and chief executive of the Kraft Group, a large holding company with interests in real estate, paper and packaging, sports and entertainment. He also owns Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots play. He purchased the team out of bankruptcy court in 1988 for $22 million.
Kraft owns a home in Palm Beach County and is a close friend of President Donald Trump, who tweeted his congratulations to the owner after the team’s most recent Super Bowl win.
Law enforcement agencies from Vero Beach to Orlando began making arrests this week in a international sex trafficking scheme that police say has connections between Florida, New York and China.
As of Friday, eight spas between the Treasure Coast and Orlando have been closed. Hundreds of clients of the spas have been charged, including almost 300 in Indian River and Martin Counties. Twenty-five people were arrested in the Jupiter sting that included Kraft.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told the Treasure Coast News that many of the woman involved in the sex acts came to the U.S. from China on temporary visas.
“They were cooking on the back steps of the business,” Snyder told the newspaper. “They were sleeping in the massage parlor, on the massage tables.”
Also arrested earlier this week were Hua Zhang, 58, who owns Orchids Day Spa and Ruimei Li, 48 and Lixia Zhu, 48. Zhang was charged with profiting from prostitution, running a prostitution ring and 26 counts of procuring prostitution. Li and Zhu were charged with similar crimes and several counts of racketeering and money laundering.
The announcement of Kraft’s arrest and of the sex-trafficking busts and detail come on the heels of an award-winning Miami Herald series written by staff writer Julie Brown and called Perversion of Justice.
In the series, Brown outlined how a wealthy Florida businessman named Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused and trafficked under-aged girls for years. It also told of how federal prosecutors worked out a quiet deal with Epstein to avoid much jail time and how many of the abused girls were kept out of the loop, unaware a deal had even been reached.
Comments