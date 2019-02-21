Florida Man finds his way to Illinois, and two old toilets led to his arrest

Wherever Florida Man goes, something wacky follows.
According to the East St. Louis Police Department, Dave Toliver carried an old toilet to a Board of Education building in Illinois and threw it through the front glass of the building on Feb. 15.
When officers found him shortly after he had run off, they found the 36-year-old man “sitting on another old toilet” and arrested him. Toliver was charged by the St. Clair County State Attorney’s Office with one count of criminal damage to property on Feb. 17. He was booked on Tuesday.
He is being held at St. Clair County Jail on a $10,000 bond and has a court date on Friday. No word on whether there is a toilet in his cell.
Police didn’t say why the Daytona Beach man had traveled to East St. Louis or why he came to be involved with two old potties.
“No matter where the people of Florida go they always have the craziest crimes,” someone posted on the East St. Louis Police Department’s Facebook post on Wednesday.
